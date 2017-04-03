UPDATE 2-UBS and Credit Suisse need credible insolvency plans -SNB
* SNB says more progress required on loss-absorbing capacity (Adds comment from UBS and Credit Suisse)
April 3 Westaim Corp:
* Fairfax to make strategic investment in Westaim and to make significant portfolio investment through arena investors
* Westaim - Fairfax Financial to invest up to c$100 million in co in exchange for issuance of 5% interest bearing notes and common share purchase warrants
* Westaim Corp - Fairfax will have right to nominate one director to board of directors of Westaim
* Westaim Corp - Fairfax has also agreed to invest up to us$500 million in investments sourced by Westaim's affiliate, Arena investors, LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SNB says more progress required on loss-absorbing capacity (Adds comment from UBS and Credit Suisse)
* Says it plans to invest 232.3 million yuan ($34.15 million)in Shanghai Research Institute of Building Sciences Group
Washington, June 15 Republican senators trying to repeal Obamacare are forming consensus to keep some of the U.S. healthcare law's taxes they long criticized, in hopes of delaying more drastic funding cuts, particularly to the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled.