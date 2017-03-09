Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 9 Fairmont Resources Inc :
* Fairmont Resources Inc. (Tsx-V: FMR) requests and receives extension for Grabasa Acquisition
* Received an extension to complete payment for Granitos de Badajoz until April 24, 2017 from Spanish Court in Badajoz
* "Unexpected delays" with clearance documentation from European based funding group led to requesting for an extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among investment firms considering a bid for Brazilian sportswear and shoe maker Alpargatas SA , whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.