UPDATE 3-Seattle Genetics halts late-stage study of leukemia drug
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
May 4 Fairpoint Communications Inc:
* Fairpoint Communications reports 2017 first quarter results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.88
* Q1 revenue $201.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $201 million
* Says expects to add more than 200 additional fiber-to-tower ethernet connections bringing total count to more than 2,100 tower ethernet circuits
* Says for full year 2017, company expects to generate $105 million to $115 million of unlevered free cash flow
* Says adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $245 million to $250 million for FY 2017
* Says annual capital expenditures are expected to be $110 million to $115 million for FY 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-1.74, revenue view $796.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
June 19 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said Jeffrey Baliban has joined the firm's financial advisory services as a managing director for dispute resolution consulting.
* TXCELL APPOINTS LENTIGEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. TO MANUFACTURE THE LENTIVIRAL VECTOR FOR ITS FIRST CAR-TREG PROGRAM IN TRANSPLANT REJECTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)