May 17 Falco Resources Ltd

* Falco Resources Ltd announces C$25 million bought deal financing

* Falco Resources - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 19.4 million units of company at a price of C$1.29 per unit

* Falco Resources - proceeds of offering to be used to advance horne 5 deposit, including dewatering program, refurbishing shaft, ordering long-lead items