BRIEF-Modern Land (China) terminates transfer agreement for acquisition a PRC co
* Transaction involving acquisition of 100% equity interest in a PRC company holding a property development project in Yangzhou
Feb 24 Falkenstein Nebenwerte AG:
* Preliminary FY 2016 profit of approx. 0.3 million euros ($317,880) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Transaction involving acquisition of 100% equity interest in a PRC company holding a property development project in Yangzhou
LONDON, June 16 Global regulators continue to make progress on completing new capital rules for banks and want a deal as soon as possible, the Basel Committee said on Friday.
SAO PAULO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA has placed a bid for pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family has put it on the block after signing a plea deal in Brazil, a person directly involved in the deal said on Friday.