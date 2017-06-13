UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 13 FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it is discussing a business alliance with Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd
* Says two entities will cooperate on retail business, joint development of new productions and market, as well as rationalized logistics function
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/5PiDpE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources