UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it will acquire 2.6 million shares of Kanemi Co Ltd , and will increase voting power in Kanemi to 52.5 percent from 26.1 percent, for 8.73 billion yen
* Effective date will be as of the last day of July
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/EK7kxX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources