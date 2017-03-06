UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 6 Famous Dave's Of America Inc
* Appoints Charles Mooty as chairman of the board and reports results for fiscal 2016
* Q4 same store sales fell 5.5 percent
* Mooty succeeds Joseph Jacobs, president and co-founder of Wexford Capital LP
* Qtrly company-owned restaurants comparable sales decreased 5.0 pct
* Qtrly revenues $22.6 million versus $25.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.12; qtrly adjusted loss per share from continuing operations $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources