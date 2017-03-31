March 31 Fang Holdings Ltd

* Fang announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $174.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $187.6 million

* Qtrly fully diluted loss per ADS was $0.02

* Fang Holdings Ltd - "company is undergoing adjustments to its transformations and company is planning to return to open-platform strategy"

* Qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ADS was $0.02

* Fang Holdings - before strategic changes are finalized, will see decrease in its top line revenue but will expect to be profitable for whole year 2017

* Fang Holdings Ltd qtrly loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares $0.11

* Fang Holdings Ltd qtrly non GAAP loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares $0.10

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $187.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S