BRIEF-Shimao Property announces offering of guaranteed senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes
May 22 Fanhua Inc
* Fanhua reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 61.6 percent to rmb 1.5 billion
* Fanhua inc - expects its operating income to be no less than rmb70 million for q2 of 2017
* Fanhua inc -qtrly diluted net income per ads rmb1.15
* CEO and Managing Director Angus Mcnaughton, has advised of his intention to retire
* Swift wins material contract with Mckenzie Aged Care Group-SW1.AX