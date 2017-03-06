March 7 Fanhua Inc

* Fanhua reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 78.4 percent to rmb 1.5 billion

* Qtrly basic net income per ads 0.96

* Fanhua Inc - expect to generate no less than rmb180 million of operating income in 2017

* Fanhua Inc - total net revenues were us$221.0 million for q4 of 2016, representing an increase of 78.4%

* Fanhua Inc - fanhua expects its operating income to be no less than rmb40 million for q1 of 2017