ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit wider and new issues weaker
HONG KONG, June 16 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were marginally wider today as new issues had lacklustre performances.
March 7 Fanhua Inc
* Fanhua reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 78.4 percent to rmb 1.5 billion
* Qtrly basic net income per ads 0.96
* Fanhua Inc - expect to generate no less than rmb180 million of operating income in 2017
* Fanhua Inc - total net revenues were us$221.0 million for q4 of 2016, representing an increase of 78.4%
* Fanhua Inc - fanhua expects its operating income to be no less than rmb40 million for q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 Malaysia's Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Sdn Bhd, en route to a $1.4 billion initial public offering (IPO) in July, on Friday said it has drawn five cornerstone investors including Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) and Eastspring Investments Bhd.