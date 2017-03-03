BRIEF-Kenon Holdings announces agreement with new investor for investment in Qoros
* Kenon Holdings says Qoros, Quantum, Wuhu Chery Automobile Investment and New China-based investor, entered into an investment agreement - SEC filing
March 3 Fanhua Inc
* Fanhua received notice from PICC P&C
* git notice from PICC property and casualty company limited, or picc p&c, that it had temporarily suspended business cooperation with Fanhua
* at this stage, company is unable to predict when and whether business cooperation with PICC P&C might resume
* believes that it will be able to achieve its profit target for 2017
* plans to engage in ongoing dialogue with picc p&c and urges it to resume their mutual business cooperation relationship as early as possible
* co believes it has established and maintained its strategic partnership with PICC P&C on an arms-length basis
* Assuming business relationship with PICC P&C will not be able to resume in 2017, may cause revenue to decrease in 2017 versus 2016
* "minimize impact of this disruption of business relationship with PICC P&C by searching for new strategic partners"
* If business relationship with picc p&c does not resume in 2017, its impact on net profits will be limited at around rmb3 million to rmb5 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced initial $17 million funding round with investments from The Thermo Companies, DIG Investment, along with Bill Gates, others Source text for Eikon:
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy U.S. organic supermarket chain Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, including debt, marking the internet retailer's largest deal and biggest foray into the brick-and-mortar retail sector.