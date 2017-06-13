June 13 Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie Mae announces results of its third reperforming loan sale transaction

* Fannie Mae says deal, which was announced on may 10, included sale of about 13,500 loans totaling $2.99 billion in upb, divided into three pools

* Fannie Mae - winning bidder of all Three pools for transaction, expected to close on July 21, 2017, is DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc.