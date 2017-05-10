BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 Federal National Mortgage Association :
* Fannie Mae announces third sale of reperforming loans
* Pool of approximately 13,700 loans, totaling $3.036 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders
* Sale of reperforming loans is being marketed in collaboration with Citigroup Global Markets Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 19 Argentina sold $2.75 billion of a hotly demanded 100-year bond in U.S. dollars on Monday, just over a year after emerging from its latest default, according to the government.
* Chesapeake energy - lenders reaffirmed $3.8 billion borrowing base under co's senior revolving credit agreement, dated Dec 15, 2014 effective as of June 15 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rOGecL) Further company coverage: