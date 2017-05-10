BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 Federal National Mortgage Association :
* Fannie Mae announces sale of non-performing loans
* Bids are due on three larger pools on June 1 and on community impact pools on June 14.
* Announced its latest sale of non-performing loans, including company's seventh and eighth community impact pools
* Three larger pools of about 3,600 loans totaling $613 million in UPB available for purchase by qualified bidders
* Community impact pools of approximately 135 loans totaling $34.47 million in UPB, are available for purchase by qualified bidders
* Sale of non-performing loans is being marketed in collaboration with Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Williams Capital Group, L.P., as advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 19 Argentina sold $2.75 billion of a hotly demanded 100-year bond in U.S. dollars on Monday, just over a year after emerging from its latest default, according to the government.
* Chesapeake energy - lenders reaffirmed $3.8 billion borrowing base under co's senior revolving credit agreement, dated Dec 15, 2014 effective as of June 15 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rOGecL) Further company coverage: