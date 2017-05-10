May 10 Federal National Mortgage Association :

* Fannie Mae announces sale of non-performing loans

* Bids are due on three larger pools on June 1 and on community impact pools on June 14.

* Announced its latest sale of non-performing loans, including company's seventh and eighth community impact pools

* Three larger pools of about 3,600 loans totaling $613 million in UPB available for purchase by qualified bidders

* Community impact pools of approximately 135 loans totaling $34.47 million in UPB, are available for purchase by qualified bidders

* Sale of non-performing loans is being marketed in collaboration with Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Williams Capital Group, L.P., as advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: