BRIEF-Texas-New Mexico Power Co enters bond purchase agreement
* Texas-New Mexico Power Co - on June 14, co entered bond purchase agreement; terms provide co to issue bonds on or about August 25, 2017
May 2 Federal National Mortgage Association
* Fannie mae prices $1.371 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie MAE - CAS series 2017-c03, a $1.371 billion note offering, is scheduled to settle on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Texas-New Mexico Power Co - on June 14, co entered bond purchase agreement; terms provide co to issue bonds on or about August 25, 2017
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
* Owens corning - on june 8, 2017, owens corning entered into a term loan agreement by co, units - sec filing