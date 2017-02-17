Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
Feb 17 Federal National Mortgage Association :
* Fannie Mae reports annual net income of $12.3 billion and comprehensive income of $11.7 billion for 2016
* Fannie Mae - company reports net income of $5.0 billion and comprehensive income of $4.9 billion for fourth quarter 2016
* Fannie Mae- company expects to pay treasury a $5.5 billion dividend in March 2017
* Fannie Mae - fourth quarter 2016 net income of $5.0 billion increased from $3.2 billion in the third quarter of 2016
* Fannie Mae qtrly net interest income $5,805 million versus $5,435 million in Q3
* Fannie Mae - paid a total of $9.6 billion in dividends to treasury in 2016
* Fannie Mae - net revenues were $6.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with $5.6 billion for the third quarter of 2016
* Fannie Mae - reported a positive net worth of $6.1 billion as of December 31, 2016
* Fannie Mae - single-family net income was $4.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with $2.7 billion in the third quarter of 2016
* Fannie Mae - single-family serious delinquency rate for Fannie Mae’S book of business was 1.20 percent as of Dec 31, 2016
* Fannie Mae - Fannie Mae expect its single-family serious delinquency rate to continue to decline
* Fannie Mae-as single-family serious delinquency rate has already declined "significantly" over past years, expects more modest declines in this rate in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.