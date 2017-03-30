BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong says You Defeng tendered resignation as CFO
* You Defeng has tendered his resignation as an executive director and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 30 Federal National Mortgage Association
* Fannie Mae - Book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 0.8 percent in February.
* Fannie Mae - Gross mortgage portfolio decreased at a compound annualized rate of 16.9 percent in February
* Fannie Mae - Conventional single-family serious delinquency rate decreased one basis point to 1.19 percent in February
* Fannie Mae - Multifamily serious delinquency rate remained flat at 0.05 percent in February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd:
HONG KONG, June 15 Bain Capital plans to sell up to $400 million worth of shares in Japanese restaurant chain operator Skylark Co Ltd, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.