FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Far East Horizon announces disposal of underlying assets
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2017 / 10:04 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Far East Horizon announces disposal of underlying assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd-

* Discloseable Transactions Disposal Of Underlying Assets

* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire IFEL underlying assets at ifel consideration of rmb1.49 billion

* ‍IFEL and purchaser entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement​

* Anticipated that upon completion of disposal, group would realise a net gain of approximately rmb670,000

* ‍FETJ and Minsheng Tonghui Asset Management​ as purchaser entered into FETJ assets disposal agreement

* FETJ to sell and purchaser to acquire fetj underlying assets at fetj consideration of rmb933.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.