March 27 Far East Horizon Ltd

* Announcement regarding clarification of media reports

* Group has no account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy Group nor does it have any other business relations with Huishan Diary

* There have been media reports on indebtedness of China Huishan Dairy stating, co has account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy