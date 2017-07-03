Euronext adds Simarex grain silo as new delivery point for wheat futures from Sept. 2018
PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
July 3 Far East Horizon Ltd
* IFEL, FETJ and Huaneng Guicheng Trust entered into trust contract
* Pursuant to deal, IFEL and FETJ have conditionally agreed to entrust Huaneng Guicheng Trust with underlying assets
* ABN transaction will accelerate overall turnover of company's assets and increase overall revenue generated
* IFEL, FETJ, Bank Of China, CICC and Huaneng Guicheng Trust entered into underwriting agreement
* Proceeds received from issuance of assets backed notes will provide financial supports to company's business development of new projects
* Group would realise a net gain of approximately RMB1.3 million as a result of issuance of assets backed notes
* Bank Of China & CICC to arrange for issuance & securitization of different classes of assets backed notes in of face value of RMB3.01 billion Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2uBtkAA] Further company coverage:
ZURICH, July 4 Switzerland's financial watchdog FINMA remains in touch with Credit Suisse over its role in arranging loans for Mozambique state-owned companies, a spokesman for the regulator said on Tuesday, after an independent report concluded it was unclear how the money had been spent.
PARIS, July 4 France's centrist government comfortably won a routine confidence vote on Tuesday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe outlined promises to cut spending over the next five years and rein in public debt, which he said was at an unacceptable level.