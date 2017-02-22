Feb 22 Far East Hospitality Trust

* Qtrly gross revenue s$ 27.533 million versus s$28.9 million

* Qtrly net property income s$ 24.9 million versus $26.3 million

* "Growth in tourism is expected to remain subdued in 2017"

* Addition of 3,200 new hotel rooms in 2017 will put pressure on room rates

* Announced a distribution of 1.12 singapore cents per stapled security for the period 1 october 2016 to 31 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: