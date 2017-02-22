UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Far East Hospitality Trust
* Qtrly gross revenue s$ 27.533 million versus s$28.9 million
* Qtrly net property income s$ 24.9 million versus $26.3 million
* "Growth in tourism is expected to remain subdued in 2017"
* Addition of 3,200 new hotel rooms in 2017 will put pressure on room rates
* Announced a distribution of 1.12 singapore cents per stapled security for the period 1 october 2016 to 31 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources