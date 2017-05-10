May 10 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp

* Farmer mac reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap core earnings per share $1.45

* Q1 earnings per share $1.73

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Federal agricultural mortgage corp - net interest income was $37.1 million in q1 2017, compared to $33.6 million in q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: