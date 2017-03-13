March 13 Farmers National Banc Corp
* Farmers National Banc Corp to acquire Monitor Bancorp Inc
* Farmers National Banc Corp - transaction valued at
approximately $7.8 million
* Farmers National Banc Corp - upon consummation of
transaction, Monitor Bank will be merged with and into Farmers
National Bank of Canfield
* Farmers National Banc Corp - expects deal to be
immediately accretive to tangible book value per share with no
tangible book value dilution
* Farmers National Banc Corp - expects transaction to be
accretive to earnings per share, excluding items, beginning in
first full year of combined operations
* Farmers National Banc Corp - merger is expected to qualify
as a tax-free reorganization for those shareholders electing to
receive Farmers' shares
