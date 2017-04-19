BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 Farmers National Banc Corp:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Farmers National Banc -net interest margin for three months ended march 31, 2017 was 4.01 pct, a 6 basis points decrease from quarter ended March 31, 2016
* Q1 net interest income $17.5 million versus $17.3 million in Q4 Source text - bit.ly/2pDll7q Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg