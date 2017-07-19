BRIEF-Farmland Partners posts Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.10

July 19 (Reuters) - Farmland Partners Inc

* Farmland Partners Inc reports second quarter results and announces net income per share of $0.02 and AFFO per share of $0.10

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.10

* Q2 revenue rose 90 percent to $11.5 million

* Farmland Partners Inc - ‍expect to recognize majority of participating revenue, with a "positive impact" on AFFO, in second half of year​

* Farmland Partners Inc - ‍maintaining prior full year 2017 AFFO per share guidance​

* Farmland Partners Inc - ‍reported basic net income available to common stockholders of $0.02 per share for quarter ended June 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: