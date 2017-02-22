UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Farmland Partners Inc
* Reports results for the quarter and year ended december 31, 2016 and announces operating revenues of $31.0 million, earnings per share of $0.09 and affo per share of $0.58 for 2016
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $42 million to $47 million
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.36
* "Expects that farm rents will be flat or will modestly increase nationwide in 2017"
* Some regions, like corn belt, may see modest declines in rents, which will be offset by increases in rents in other areas in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources