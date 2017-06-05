UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 5 Farmland Partners Inc:
* Farmland Partners Inc. releases quarterly supplemental and initial full-year 2017 financial outlook
* Farmland Partners Inc- initial full-year 2017 financial outlook, AFFO per share $0.33-$0.37
* Sees 2017 total revenues from $42 million to $43.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources