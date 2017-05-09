BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Faro Technologies Inc:
* Faro reports Q1 2017 financial results and status of renewal efforts
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Q1 sales $81.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $77.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016