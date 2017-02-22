BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 FARO Technologies Inc-
* FARO reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.21
* Q4 sales $91.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $93.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FARO Technologies Inc- new order bookings were $95.8 million for q4 of 2016, down 4.6%
* Gross margin for quarter was 53.1% unchanged compared with prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V