BRIEF-Faroe Petroleum Norge: Oil and gas discovery of 8.9-14.6 mln sm3 oil equivalents in the North Sea

July 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian petroleum directorate says:

* Faroe Petroleum Norge AS, operator of production licence 740, has concluded the drilling of appraisal wells 31/7-2 s and 31/7-2 a

* The wells were drilled about 13 kilometres west of Oseberg in the North Sea

* 31/7-2 s encountered a 9-metre oil column, and 31/7-2 a encountered an 18-metre oil column and a 4-metre gas column in the sognefjord formation

* Preliminary estimates indicate that the size of the discovery is between 8.9 and 14.6 million sm3 of recoverable oil equivalents

* Prior to drilling of wells 31/7-2 S and 31/7-2 A, the operator estimated the size of the discovery at between 6.8 and 12.7 million Sm3 of recoverable oil equivalents

* The licensees in pl 740 will consider tying the discovery into existing infrastructure in the area (oseberg or brage)

* Faroe Petroleum AS owns 50 pct of the licence while Point Resources AS has the remaining 50 pct Source text for Eikon:

(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)