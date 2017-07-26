FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Faroe Petroleum Norge: Oil and gas discovery of 8.9-14.6 mln sm3 oil equivalents in the North Sea
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Lloyds posts biggest half-year profit since 2009
Business
Lloyds posts biggest half-year profit since 2009
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 26, 2017 / 5:57 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Faroe Petroleum Norge: Oil and gas discovery of 8.9-14.6 mln sm3 oil equivalents in the North Sea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian petroleum directorate says:

* Faroe Petroleum Norge AS, operator of production licence 740, has concluded the drilling of appraisal wells 31/7-2 s and 31/7-2 a

* The wells were drilled about 13 kilometres west of Oseberg in the North Sea

* 31/7-2 s encountered a 9-metre oil column, and 31/7-2 a encountered an 18-metre oil column and a 4-metre gas column in the sognefjord formation

* Preliminary estimates indicate that the size of the discovery is between 8.9 and 14.6 million sm3 of recoverable oil equivalents

* Prior to drilling of wells 31/7-2 S and 31/7-2 A, the operator estimated the size of the discovery at between 6.8 and 12.7 million Sm3 of recoverable oil equivalents

* The licensees in pl 740 will consider tying the discovery into existing infrastructure in the area (oseberg or brage)

* Faroe Petroleum AS owns 50 pct of the licence while Point Resources AS has the remaining 50 pct Source text for Eikon:

here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.