UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 13 Fast Retailing Co Ltd
* Fast Retailing says Uniqlo Japan FY same-store sales expected to rise about 1.8 percent year-on-year
* Fast Retailing says Greater China, Southeast Asia expected to lead growth at Uniqlo International this FY
* Fast Retailing says profit at GU brand expected to rise in H2, but still down for full year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Sam Nussey)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources