April 13 Fast Retailing Co Ltd

* Fast Retailing says Uniqlo Japan FY same-store sales expected to rise about 1.8 percent year-on-year

* Fast Retailing says Greater China, Southeast Asia expected to lead growth at Uniqlo International this FY

* Fast Retailing says profit at GU brand expected to rise in H2, but still down for full year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Sam Nussey)