BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
April 24 Fasteps Co Ltd
* Says it appointed ARIA Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace a Tokyo-based auditor Jinchi Audit, effective May 26
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
