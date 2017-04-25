BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
April 25 FASTPARTNER AB
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 325.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 316.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 147.3 MILLION VERSUS SEK 140.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* GOAL IS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL FLOATING PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT OF SEK 750 MILLION AT YEAR-END 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm