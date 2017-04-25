April 25 FASTPARTNER AB

* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 325.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 316.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 147.3 MILLION VERSUS SEK 140.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GOAL IS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL FLOATING PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT OF SEK 750 MILLION AT YEAR-END 2017