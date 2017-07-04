BRIEF-Industrivarden net asset value up 16 pct in H1
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
July 4 FASTPARTNER AB:
* Q2 RENTAL INCOME SEK 330.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 316.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q2 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 170.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 157.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Says its biggest shareholder has used 239.1 million shares in the company, representing 11.1 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral