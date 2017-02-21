Feb 21 FastPassCorp A/S:

* Fy net profit 3.8 million Danish crowns ($540,000) versus 1.5 million crowns year ago

* Says in 2017 sees continued growth in revenue, while result before tax to be at same level as in 2016

* Proposes dividend of 2 crowns per share

