March 16 Fate Therapeutics Inc

* Fate Therapeutics reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $1.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $958,000

* Qtrly net loss per common share $ 0.21

* Fate Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of dec 31, 2016 were $92.1 million compared to $64.8 million as of dec 31, 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.29, revenue view $957500.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: