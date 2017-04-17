UPDATE 2-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
April 18 Fatfish Internet Group Ltd
* Fatfish subsidiary acquires stake in M'sian listed co Plabs-FFG
* Fatfish Ventures Sdn. Bhd has acquired a 7.7% shareholding in PETERLABS HOLDINGS BERHAD
* Purchase consideration of plabs shares is valued at a$1.36 million
* Purchase of Plabs stake was funded by non-recourse debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
* Adamis pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval for its epinephrine pre-filled syringe
* Vanc Pharmaceuticals says responds to demand letter from canagen pharmaceuticals, in which canagen claims compensation from vanc of $510,000