May 4 Faurecia

* Faurecia and ZF enter in a strategic partnership

* Strategic partnership for development of disruptive and differentiating interior and safety technologies for autonomous driving

* Two companies will identify and develop innovative safety and interior solutions linked to different potential occupant positions

* Collaboration will be based on shared expertise and competencies and will involve no capital exchange