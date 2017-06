June 27 FAURECIA:

* GROUP ALSO CONFIRMED ITS 2018 OBJECTIVES AND 2017 GUIDANCE.

* FINANCIAL TARGET FOR 2030: A CASH FLOW CONVERSION OF ABOVE 55% OF OPERATING INCOME

* FINANCIAL TARGET FOR 2030: ROCE ABOVE 30%

* ON HIGH HORSEPOWER ENGINES AND INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS : EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 20% MARKET SHARE AND EUR 0.7 BILLION OF SALES IN THIS MARKET BY 2030.

* ON BATTERY AND FUEL CELL ELECTRIC VEHICLES : GROUP IS TARGETING AN AVERAGE CONTENT PER VEHICLE OF EUR 300 AND SALES OF EUR 0.8 BILLION IN 2030.