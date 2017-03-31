UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Faw Car Co Ltd
* Says it swings to net loss of 954.3 million yuan ($138.48 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 53.0 million yuan year ago
* Says it scraps D021 production project to avoid investment loss and optimize assets
* Says it plans engine projects with total investment of 357.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mV4KLS; bit.ly/2nqtEiD; bit.ly/2nlZ2Om
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8912 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources