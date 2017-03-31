March 31 Faw Car Co Ltd

* Says it swings to net loss of 954.3 million yuan ($138.48 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 53.0 million yuan year ago

* Says it scraps D021 production project to avoid investment loss and optimize assets

* Says it plans engine projects with total investment of 357.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mV4KLS; bit.ly/2nqtEiD; bit.ly/2nlZ2Om

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8912 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)