June 21 FAWER Automotive Parts Co Ltd :

* Says the company's A shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 28 and the dividend will be paid on June 28

* Says the company's B shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 28 and the dividend will be paid on June 30

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tvKG37

