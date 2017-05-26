BRIEF-Humanwell healthcare's unit to set up U.S. joint stock company for asset acquisition
* Says unit signs agreement with Blue Ridge Holding to set up joint stock company in U.S. for acquiring RiteDose Holdings I, Inc.
May 26 FB Financial Corp
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
* Fb financial corp - amended purchase agreement for clayton banks acquisition changes consideration mix
* Fb financial corp - amended purchase agreement expected to further enhance earnings accretion in 2018 and 2019
* Fb financial corp - under terms of amendment, consideration for acquisition of clayton banks includes cash consideration of $124.2 million
* Fb financial corp- stock purchase agreement has been amended to reduce stock portion of consideration to be received by clayton hc
* Fb financial corp - private placement proceeds to fund cash consideration for clayton banks acquisition
* Fb financial corp - under terms of amendment, consideration for acquisition of clayton banks includes 1.5 million shares of fbk common stock
* Fb financial corp- agreement amended such that clayton hc's post-closing ownership in company will be less than 5% of outstanding shares
* Fb financial - under amended terms, consideration for acquisition of clayton banks includes $60 million of firstbank subordinated debt issued to clayton hc
* Fb financial - under amended terms, consideration for acquisition of clayton banks includes $79.5 million of cash that represents return of excess capital
* Fb financial corp- amendment provides for reducing stock consideration from 5.9 million shares to 1.5 million shares
* Fb financial corp- amendment provides for cash payment to clayton hc of $124.2 million at closing as consideration for reduced stock consideration
* Fb financial- expect deal to provide incremental eps accretion in 2018,2019,reaching about 20 %annually, versus 15 %-plus estimate previously announced
* Fb financial corp- now expect capital dilution to be earned back by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran Corporate Ventures subsidiary, which invests in disruptive technology businesses
* Jackpotjoy group has made final earn-out payment for non-spanish assets within jackpotjoy division