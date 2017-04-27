BRIEF-Commercial Metals says costs associated with sale of CMC Cometals to be about $10 mln
* Commercial metals co says estimates costs associated with sale of cmc cometals are expected to be approximately $10.0 million - sec filing
April 27 FBN Holdings Plc:
* Q1 group profit before tax of 19.96 billion naira versus 22.05 billion naira year ago
* Q1 group net interest income of 80.30 billion naira versus 63.87 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2qaxjme Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.11 billion as of June 14 versus $1.12 billion as of June 13
* Sutherland asset management corporation announces sale and issuance of $65.0 million senior secured notes due 2022