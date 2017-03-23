BRIEF-BNY Mellon increases prime lending rate to 4.25 percent
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent, effective june 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 FBN Holdings Plc:
* Says will not be able to file audited financial statements for year ended Dec 2016
* Reason for the delay is due to peculiarity of the Co's group structure Source: bit.ly/2mwAZkj Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent, effective june 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA:
* Discussed to invest in shares of Saibollywood Filmcity India upto 55 pct of total equity share capital of Saibollywood Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: