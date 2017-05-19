BRIEF-Leucadia National reports a 5 pct stake in Fiesta Restaurant
* Leucadia National Corp reports a 5 percent stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group as of June 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sIYeJQ) Further company coverage:
May 19 Fbr & Co
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
* Sets cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* Special cash dividend of $7.61 per common share will be paid on or about June 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
