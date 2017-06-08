UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 FUTEBOL CLUBE DO PORTO FUTEBOL SAD :
* SIGNS EMPLOYMENT CONTRACT WITH COACH SÉRGIO PAULO MARCENEIRO CONCEIÇÃO FOR 2017/2018 AND 2018/2019 SPORTS SEASONS
Source text: bit.ly/2s0hDph
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources