PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 21
June 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 1 FCA US LLC
* Fca us reports may 2017 sales
* Fca us llc reported may sales of 193,040 units, a 1 percent decrease compared with sales in may 2016
* Fca us llc - in may, retail sales of 152,227 units were up 1 percent compared with same month in 2016, and represented 79 percent of total sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson