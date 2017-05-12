May 12 FCA US LLC
* FCA US LLC - voluntarily recalling estimated 1 million
trucks in U.S.
* FCA US LLC - an FCA US investigation identified a
population of vehicles equipped with modules featuring certain
types of sensors
* FCA US LLC says voluntarily recalling 1 million trucks to
reprogram computer modules that help control restraint-system
deployment in rollover situations
* FCA US LLC says affected vehicles are certain 2013-16 ram
1500 and 2500 pickups, and 2014-2016 ram 3500 pickups
* FCA US LLC- the company is aware of one fatality, two
injuries and two accidents that may be related
* FCA US LLC says recall also affects an estimated 216,007
vehicles in Canada; 21,668 in Mexico; and 21,530 outside the
NAFTA region
* FCA-If the identified vehicle had significant underbody
impact, module may erroneously conclude sensor has failed and
activate instrument-cluster warning light
