BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
June 30 Four Corners Property Trust Inc :
* FCPT announces acquisition of 7 Burger King Restaurant properties for $16.0 million
* Four Corners Property Trust Inc - properties are occupied under two separate triple-net master leases with 20-year initial terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
* Periam says upon an analysis of Enernoc's proposed deal with pine merger sub, believe that proposed deal "fails to properly reflect long term value" of Enernoc